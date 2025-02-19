Hims & Hers surges 24% on Trybe Labs acquisition 📈

Hims & Hers Health saw a 24% stock surge today following its strategic acquisition of Trybe Labs, a company specializing in at-home lab testing solutions. This marks a significant move toward enhancing personalized healthcare, allowing Hims & Hers to integrate at-home diagnostics into its telehealth platform.

The acquisition will enable comprehensive body testing, including at-home blood sample collection, giving patients greater control over their health insights. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to detect potential health risks early and support tailored treatment plans across key clinical areas such as low testosterone, menopause, and perimenopausal health management.

AI and Telehealth

Hims & Hers is introducing a minimally invasive blood collection method using a blood lancet, which offers an alternative to traditional needles and dried blood spot cards. This innovation allows users to conveniently monitor: Hormone levels, cardiac risk factors, stress markers, cholesterol and liver function and thyroid and prostate health

The real-time health data collected from these tests will not only empower customers with deeper health insights but also play a crucial role in the company's AI-driven initiatives, including MedMatch by Hims & Hers—an advanced AI-powered healthcare platform designed to deliver customized, high-quality, and affordable care.

Hims & Hers noted that enhanced access to lab testing data will help refine personalized treatment plans, bridging the gap between traditional clinical visits and remote healthcare solutions.

While financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Hims & Hers confirmed that the deal was fully funded using available cash reserves. The company is set to launch its at-home testing services over the next year, further solidifying its position as a leader in innovative, tech-driven healthcare solutions.

This expansion into at-home lab testing underscores Hims & Hers’ commitment to reshaping the future of personalized medicine, offering accessible, data-driven, and AI-enhanced healthcare services. Hims & Hers valuation as for now looks really high, however markets expect that company will have a much more healthcare market share.

HIMS.US (D1)

The company shares surge almost 190% YTD and 650% YoY, driven by AI implementation across the personal health services.

Source: xStation5