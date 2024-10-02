Read more
XTB Online Trading

Humana slips 15% amid low demand and ratings of Medicare Advantage 📉

5:47 PM 2 October 2024

Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings for so-called Medicare Advantage plans have dropped significantly. The share of customers enrolled in the 2025 plans fell to 25%, down from 94% this year. These plans, are private equivalents of the government's Medicare program, (designed for people 65 and older). The annual enrollment window for 2025 insurance begins Oct. 15, and customers will have until Dec. 7 to decide on coverage.

The insurer said the results of the assessments are not expected to affect its performance in the current and next year's 2025, but will negatively affect revenues starting in 2026.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Based on preliminary 2025 data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), only 1.6 million, or 25%, of its members are currently enrolled in individual plans for next year.
  • The main culprit is a drop in ratings for one of Humana's key contracts, in which 45% of its members are enrolled. Ratings have dropped from 4.5 stars to 3.5 stars, and the contract represents more than 90% of group Medicare Advantage plans.
  • The company estimates that the drop in ratings is due to a change in the way they are calculated, which may still be wrong, and will await clarification, by CMS. The company is currently trying to resolve the issue and minimize the impact.
  • BTIG indicated that Humana's ratings were disappointing, given that plans are already facing problems - higher claims and rising hospital visits.

Humana (HUM.US, D1 interval)

Humana intends to provide more details in the next few months on future strategies to improve performance. It reported that it is taking steps to increase member and provider engagement, improve technology and enhance customer service. However, investors are very cautious. Shares of the Humana are now set at $237, near Covid-19 lows, much below EMA200 (red signal).

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator