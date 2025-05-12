Index futures and dollar halt gains after Scott Bessent comments

US stock futures and the US dollar halted their bullish rally after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a televised interview that US-China talks were just beginning and that there were still risks on the tariff front. The official said tariffs were unlikely to fall below 10%, but the government did not want further escalation with China, so it would seek a favorable trade resolution.

The restrained announcements, however, somewhat halted today’s strong gains.

Source: xStation