Read more
XTB Online Trading

Index futures and dollar halt gains after Scott Bessent comments

1:21 PM 12 May 2025

US stock futures and the US dollar halted their bullish rally after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a televised interview that US-China talks were just beginning and that there were still risks on the tariff front. The official said tariffs were unlikely to fall below 10%, but the government did not want further escalation with China, so it would seek a favorable trade resolution.

The restrained announcements, however, somewhat halted today’s strong gains.

 

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

14.05.2025
17:43

Fed's Jefferson comments the US economy 💵

The U.S. dollar is showing limited volatility today, but several Federal Reserve members continue to comment on the economic outlook and monetary policy...

 15:33

BREAKING: US EIA Crude Oil inventories higher but gasoline stocks drop📊Oil slightly gains

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.454M (Forecast -2.209M, Previous -2.032M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -1.022M (Forecast -0.938M, Previous 0.188M) EIA...

 15:27

Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on $20 Billion Saudi Deal and Analyst Coverage

Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) shares jumped 15% to $44.7, extending Tuesday's 16% rally following a series of positive developments for the AI server...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits