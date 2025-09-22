Read more

IREN Limited Announces Partnership with NVIDIA – Shares Surge!

2:39 PM 22 September 2025

IREN Limited, a company operating in the data center sector powered 100% by renewable energy, is accelerating the development of its AI cloud platform by investing $670 million in the purchase of the latest graphics processing units (GPUs) from NVIDIA and AMD. With this investment, the company’s computing power will nearly double to around 8,500 GPUs, and by the end of the year, this number is expected to increase to 10,900.

The acquired GPUs — including NVIDIA’s Blackwell B200, B300, and GB300 models — will be installed at a state-of-the-art data center in Prince George, Canada, which currently has 50 MW of power capacity and is prepared for further expansion to support over 20,000 GPUs. The introduction of liquid cooling will enhance energy efficiency and infrastructure scalability.

In August 2025, IREN was granted preferred partner status by NVIDIA, giving the company direct access to the latest technologies and favorable purchasing conditions. This enables IREN to accelerate the development of its cloud services and better meet the growing demand for computing power in the field of artificial intelligence.

The financial results for 2025 show record growth: revenue reached $501 million, net profit was $86.9 million, and EBITDA amounted to $278.2 million. IREN forecasts that its AI cloud services will generate $200 to $250 million annually in the coming years.

This investment and infrastructure expansion align with the global trend of rising demand for AI technologies, used in areas such as generative language models, image recognition, and advanced simulations. Following the investment announcement, IREN’s shares surged over 7%, surpassing the $40 mark per share.

With these strategic moves, IREN is well-positioned for continued dynamic growth and to strengthen its role as a leader in renewable-powered AI cloud infrastructure.

 

 

The company’s shares are in a strong upward trend, driven by the announcement of key developments regarding its future. Investors are responding positively to the significant investments in modern GPU infrastructure and the partnership with NVIDIA.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

24.09.2025
19:01

Daily Summary: The market is pricing in slower rate cuts, copper is closer to its ATH

Wall Street indices are recording declines today despite opening in positive territory. Comments from Jerome Powell at yesterday's conference continue...

 16:53

Copper prices soars due to mine closures! 📉

Copper prices soared during today's session, directly linked to potential disruptions in the global supply chain of this commodity. Copper has risen...

 16:05

Astera Labs Under Scrutiny: Correction or Fundamental Shift?

Astera Labs (ALAB.US) shares plunge over 10% during Wednesday's session. This marks one of the stock’s largest single-day drops since the beginning...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits