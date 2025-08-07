Jobless Claims above expectations; EURUSD ticks higher 💡

US Initial Jobless Claims (W/W) 2-Aug: 226K (est 222K; prev 218K; prevR 219K)
US Unit Labour Costs Q2 P: 1.6% (est 1.5%; prev 6.6%)
Nonfarm Productivity: 2.4% (est 2.0%; prev -1.5%)
The slightly higher-than-expected number of unemployment claims is the latest reading in a row pointing to a weakening US labor market. This is also why we're seeing a rising EUR/USD response as investors increase the likelihood of a faster Fed interest rate cut.