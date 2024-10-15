Johnson & Johnson gains after slightly beating expectations for 3Q24 📊

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) released its 3Q24 results today. The company's sales in MedTech segment turned out to be lower than market forecasts, however, on the profitability level J&J positively surprised the market. The company's stock price is approaching the upper limits of the broad downtrend the company has been in since the beginning of this year.



The company reported sales of $22.47 billion, a slight improvement over the previous year (+5.5% y/y). The strongest sales growth was recorded by the Darzalex product, whose revenues increased by 21% y/y. In the MedTech segment, the company reported PLN 7.89 billion, which was weaker than market expectations.

Adj. EPS fared better, coming in at $2.42, beating expectations of $2.19/share. The adjustment included about $3 billion in one-time event costs related to legal and acquisition costs.

Johnson & Johnson lowered its profitability projections for the full year 2024, mainly due to the V-Wave acquisition. The company's new projections call for adjusted earnings per share in the range of: $9.88-$9.98 (vs. previous projections of $9.97-$10.07).

