Lockheed Martin deepens decline falling to 1-year low 📉Wall Street reacts to Trump call with Putin and Zelensky

US president Trump informed that 'it is time to stop Ukraine-Russia war'. A meeting with Vance, Rubio, Zelenskiy is being set up on Friday. According to Trump, 'Zelenskiy wants to make peace'. The US president, after 'productive' call with Russia president Putin informed that negotiations between the countries will start immediately. The US aerospace & defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics deepen decline after the announcement; both stocks are down 1.5% today.

Ukraine Zelenskiy remarks::'I had a meaningful call with Trump. We discussed preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership. We talked about opportunities to achieve peace.(...) The US presented Ukraine with a first draft of a natural resources agreement today. Ukraine is now studying the draft agreement, I hope to reach a deal at the Munich conference.'

Previously, US Defence Secretary Hegseth commented that:

The US will no longer tolerate an unbalanced relationship. The US is prioritizing preventing war a with China.

As for now, the US faces threats on its own borders and from China. I agree with 5% as minimum for military spending for NATO countries.

As part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed in Ukraine. Lower energy prices will help bring Russia to the table.

US doesn't see Ukraine's NATO membership as part of a peace plan. Returning to Ukraine's 2014 borders is unrealistic. Our message is clear, the war in Ukraine must end

According to US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent the critical minerals deal is part of a larger peace deal, and 'Trump wants to end this war quickly.'

Source: xStation5