Market Wrap: European Caution, Fragile Hormuz Truce, and Gold Market Correction

📊 Stock Market / Equities

The pressure on European indices stems from tensions between the US and Iran, crude oil price fluctuations, and uncertainty regarding the stability of energy supplies, which aligns with a typical "risk-off light" reaction (caution without fleeing the market).

The most important European indices are trading slightly below Friday's reference levels.

Market movements are minor, and the sessions are characterized by sideways or slightly downward trends, indicating an absence of panic or mass sell-offs.

European stock markets are recording slight declines or moving sideways today, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in response to tensions in the Middle East.

🌍 Macroeconomics and Geopolitics

The US and Iran have announced a halt to mutual attacks and a return to talks, yet the situation remains extremely volatile.

According to reports, the parties have agreed to cease shelling and continue talks (including in Doha) aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Previous agreements are described as "fragile" and have been repeatedly violated, as evidenced by earlier attacks on vessels and military retaliation.

The key point of contention remains the control and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for the global oil trade.

Although a "de-escalation" has been formally announced, in practice, the continuous risk of a return to military clashes persists.