Market wrap: European stock indices try to rebound 📈 WizzAir surges 6% after earnings

European equity markets are recovering from a recent sell-off as investors take advantage of lower valuations and buy into weakness. Uncertainty stems from escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, fueling concerns about Middle Eastern energy supplies and the inflationary implications of a prolonged conflict. Despite these headwinds, the "buy-the-dip" mentality remains intact across European markets.

Key Takeaways

European equities are rebounding from recent declines and European Central Bank increased interest rates by 25 bps - in line with market expectations.

Major European indices are holding up relatively well despite weakness across the technology sector.

Rising bond yields and geopolitical tensions continue to limit risk appetite and increase uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of the market rally.

Investors are looking beyond today's rate decision and focusing primarily on any signals from ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding a potential follow-up move in September.

Stocks in Focus

SAP fell nearly 4% and Capgemini lost more than 3%, weighing on the European technology sector after Oracle unveiled aggressive capital expenditure plans.

fell nearly 4% and lost more than 3%, weighing on the European technology sector after Oracle unveiled aggressive capital expenditure plans. Hugo Boss gained more than 8% after Frasers Group launched a €2 billion takeover offer for the German fashion brand.

gained more than 8% after launched a €2 billion takeover offer for the German fashion brand. Frasers Group declined around 2% as investors assessed the financial implications of the proposed acquisition.

declined around 2% as investors assessed the financial implications of the proposed acquisition. Wizz Air advanced approximately 6% after reporting annual earnings that exceeded market expectations.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5

izz Air Returns to Profitability as Engine Headwinds Begin to Fade

Wizz Air delivered results that can be viewed as a major step toward the normalization of its business model after two exceptionally challenging years marked by Pratt & Whitney GTF engine issues. The airline returned to pre-tax profitability, improved cash generation, and maintained robust passenger growth despite ongoing operational constraints. Equally important, management signaled that the impact of aircraft groundings is gradually easing while highlighting potential growth opportunities arising from increasing pressure on weaker competitors. Investors welcomed the report, sending the stock up as much as 6% during Thursday's session.

Key Takeaways

Wizz Air returned to profitability, generating €27 million in pre-tax profit and nearly €1 billion in free cash flow.

The number of grounded aircraft related to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections declined from 42 to 30, with the issue expected to be fully resolved by the end of 2027.

Management expects strong traffic growth in fiscal 2027 and sees opportunities to gain market share from financially weaker competitors.

Results Confirm Recovery of the Business Model

For the fiscal year, Wizz Air reported a pre-tax profit of €27 million, marking a return to profitability after previous losses. EBITDA increased 16% year-over-year, while passenger traffic rose 10% to 70 million passengers.

Cash generation was particularly impressive. Free cash flow reached almost €1 billion, up 22% from the previous year, despite the repayment of a €500 million bond in January 2026. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2%, highlighting the company's ability to leverage scale and improve operational efficiency.

The balance sheet also showed meaningful improvement. Wizz Air ended the year with more than €2 billion in cash, stable net debt levels, and a reduction in net debt-to-EBITDA from 4.4x to 3.7x. Management reiterated its ambition to further reduce leverage toward approximately 2x EBITDA over time.

Engine Issues Still Matter, but Risks Are Gradually Declining

The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine inspections remain the airline's biggest operational challenge. For nearly two years, the issue has constrained capacity growth and forced the temporary grounding of a significant portion of the fleet.

However, recent developments indicate clear progress. The number of grounded aircraft fell to 30 from 42 a year earlier, and management continues to expect all affected aircraft to return to service by the end of calendar year 2027.

From an investor perspective, this is arguably the most important takeaway from the report. It suggests that the market is beginning to see a path toward unrestricted fleet utilization and a return to normal growth dynamics.

Wizz Air Refocuses on Europe and Prioritizes Profitability

Management continues to reshape the network, concentrating resources on its core Central and Eastern European markets. A significant portion of capacity previously allocated to the Middle East has been redeployed to Europe, where shorter routes allow for higher aircraft utilization and more frequent operations.

The airline has already exited Abu Dhabi and reduced exposure to several underperforming airports. Management also indicated that London Gatwick is not a major growth priority due to high airport charges and operational constraints.

Another notable strategic decision is the abandonment of a standalone Airbus A321XLR operating model. Instead, all A321XLR aircraft will be integrated into the standard A321neo fleet, simplifying operations and reducing complexity.

Growth Outlook Remains Very Strong

Management's guidance for the first half of fiscal 2027 points to continued rapid expansion. Available seat capacity is expected to increase by approximately 25% in the first quarter and by more than 25% in the second quarter.

Additional support should come from the gradual restoration of Tel Aviv operations and the continued return of grounded aircraft. Management also sees a favorable competitive backdrop as airlines across Europe face rising fuel costs, liquidity constraints, and aging fleets.

CEO József Váradi openly suggested that the second half of the year could create "market vacuums" and even trigger airline failures, creating opportunities for Wizz Air to capture additional market share.

Analyst View

Overall, the results should be viewed positively. Wizz Air not only returned to profitability but also demonstrated strong cash generation and improved leverage metrics. More importantly, the gradual resolution of the Pratt & Whitney engine issue suggests that the primary obstacle limiting growth over the past two years is beginning to fade. If management delivers on its fleet recovery timeline, Wizz Air could enter 2027–2028 with one of the youngest and most cost-efficient fleets in Europe. Combined with aggressive capacity growth, a renewed focus on profitable core markets, and the potential to benefit from industry consolidation, the company appears well positioned to improve earnings and strengthen its competitive position over the medium term.

Source: xStation5