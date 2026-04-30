Market Wrap: UK100 skyrockets after BoE 🇬🇧 🚀 Euphoric gain as ECB Lagarde speaks 🇪🇺 📈

European indices are recording dynamic gains, led by London (UK100: +1.8%) after the Bank of England held interest rates steady. Significant gains are also seen on the German DAX (DE40: +1.4%), Dutch AEX (NED25: +1.3%), and Swiss SMI (SUI20: +1.1%). The Paris (FRA40: +0.55%) and Milan (ITA40: +0.85%) exchanges are trading more calmly but remain in the green.

Glencore: The trading unit is achieving record results due to commodity price volatility triggered by the war in Iran. The company forecasts that full-year core earnings from the marketing unit will "comfortably" exceed the top end of its $3.5 billion guidance. Shares are up 1%.

BNP Paribas: Shares fell approximately 3.3% as $1.08 billion in credit loss provisions overshadowed a profit beat. Net profit rose 9% to €3.22 billion, supported by the integration of AXA and a one-off revaluation of Allfunds stakes. Management remains prudent.

Rolls-Royce: The company maintained its annual forecast, seeing adjusted operating profit up to £4.2 billion and free cash flow up to £3.8 billion. The year started strongly across all segments, with firm demand for widebody aircraft. The firm is mitigating Middle East disruptions and executing share buybacks. Shares soared 7.7%.

Unilever: Underlying sales grew 3.8%, beating expectations due to volumes in Home Care and "Power Brands". Annual growth is projected at the bottom of the 4%–6% range. The combination of the Foods segment with McCormick is planned by mid-2027, with cost synergies of $600 million annually. Shares gained 1.3%.

Stellantis: Shares lost roughly 3.7% due to a slower profit recovery, despite €960 million in adjusted operating income. A €400 million tariff-cost adjustment in North America masked a potential loss. New Jeep models increased US market share.

Caterpillar: Shares gained approximately 5% in post-market trading after adjusted profit rose to $5.54 per share, driven by a 38% increase in construction revenue. The energy segment benefited from AI data center demand. Total revenue reached $17.42 billion.

FX: The yen dominates the forex market today (USDJPY: -2.2%; EURJPY: -2%), supported by narratives around potential currency intervention from Tokyo. Risk appetite is evident in the gains of Antipodean currencies (AUDUSD: +0.5%; NZDUSD: +0.65%). EURUSD gained 0.2% to 1.17.