Read more
XTB Online Trading

Meta Posts Q4 Earnings Beat, But Reality Labs Losses Mount

10:07 PM 29 January 2025

Meta Platforms Inc., parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings, once again revealing substantial losses in its Reality Labs division, responsible for developing virtual and augmented reality technologies and the metaverse. Despite this, the company's overall results exceeded analysts' expectations, which theoretically reassured investors, but shares were down as much as 4% before the start of the press conference. Currently, the shares are in a small plus of about 1%.

Breakdown of Company Results

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Total Revenue: $48.39 billion (up 21% year-over-year), exceeding analysts' expectations of $46.98 billion.
  • Advertising Revenue: $46.78 billion (up 21% year-over-year), exceeding expectations of $45.65 billion.
  • Family of Apps Revenue: $47.30 billion (up 21% year-over-year), exceeding expectations of $46.08 billion.
  • Reality Labs Revenue: $1.08 billion (up 1.1% year-over-year), below expectations of $1.11 billion.
  • Other Revenue: $519 million (up 55% year-over-year), exceeding expectations of $433.3 million.
  • Operating Income: $23.37 billion, exceeding expectations of $20.09 billion.
  • Reality Labs Operating Loss: $4.97 billion (up 6.9% year-over-year), below expectations of a $5.1 billion loss.
  • Operating Margin: 48% (up from 41% year-over-year), exceeding expectations of 42.6%.
  • EPS (Earnings per Share): $8.02 (up from $5.33 year-over-year), exceeding expectations of $6.78.
  • Average Daily Active Users (DAU) in Family of Apps: 3.35 billion (up 5% year-over-year), exceeding expectations of 3.28 billion.
  • Ad Impressions: Up 6% year-over-year in Q4 and up 11% for full year 2024.
  • Average Price per Ad: Up 14% year-over-year in Q4 and up 10% for full year 2024.

Reality Labs: Meta Still Losing Billions on AR/VR Push

The Reality Labs division posted an operating loss of $4.97 billion on revenue of $1.1 billion. While the loss is massive, it came in slightly below analysts' forecasts, who had predicted a loss of $5.4 billion. Since 2020, Reality Labs has generated over $60 billion in operating losses, raising questions about the future of the metaverse and Mark Zuckerberg's strategy.

Good News From the Family of Apps

Fortunately for Meta, its Family of Apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) is doing much better. Revenue from this segment increased by 21% year-over-year, reaching $47.3 billion, which also exceeded expectations. Operating profit increased by 35%, reaching $28.33 billion. Daily active users increased by 5%, to 3.35 billion. Ad revenue also increased by 21%, to $46.78 billion.

What to Watch For

  • AI Investments: Meta announced that it plans to spend $60 billion to $65 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, mainly on computing infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Zuckerberg emphasizes that AI is crucial to the development of the metaverse, including for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
  • Future of the Metaverse: The huge losses in Reality Labs cast doubt on the future of the metaverse. Investors are increasingly skeptical of Zuckerberg's vision and fear that billions of dollars are being spent on a project that may never yield the desired results.
  • Competition: Meta faces increasing competition in the VR/AR market. Apple recently introduced its Vision Pro headset, and Google and Samsung are working on their own devices.
  • Regulations: Meta points to the "active regulatory landscape," including legal and regulatory actions in the EU and the US, which could significantly impact its operations and financial results.

Meta is a company that balances on two fronts. On the one hand, it generates huge revenues and profits from its main social media platforms, being one of the biggest companies benefiting from advertising. On the other hand, it suffers huge losses in an ambitious but risky metaverse project, while also focusing on the development of artificial intelligence. Meta's future depends on whether Zuckerberg can convince investors that his vision of the metaverse makes sense, and also on how the company will cope with increasing competition and regulations. For now, despite billions in losses in Reality Labs, Meta is doing well, and Zuckerberg's recent rapprochement with a prominent political figure may suggest a strategic business move to ensure favorable operation in the new political climate. Zuckerberg announced changes in moderation policies, which are intended to lead to a reduction in censorship, which the figure repeatedly spoke about during his election campaign.

 

Investors currently believe in Zuckerberg's vision, and the company's shares have recently gained stronger than the Nasdaq. Potentially, new historical peaks await us tomorrow. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

31.01.2025
07:52

Chart of the day - gold (31.01.2025)

Gold surges to record highs supported by macro data and weak dollar 💵 Gold surged to a record $2,800 per ounce, marking a 6.70% gain year-to-date. This...

 07:08

Economic calendar: a day of inflation reports, with the US PCE report at the forefront📄

Today, inflation will once again be the central focus for investors. The most important report of the day will be the U.S. PCE report, scheduled for release...

 06:38

Morning wrap (31.01.2025)

​​​​​​Asia-Pacific indices are trading mostly in positive sentiment. The CH50cash index is gaining 1.50%, while the JP225 index is up 0.30% to 39,650...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator