10:12 AM · 14 October 2025

Michelin cuts its 2025 forecasts, shares plunge!

Key takeaways
  • The company expects operating profit between €2.6 billion and €3 billion, below previous forecasts.
  • North American sales fell by nearly 10% in Q3, impacting the revised outlook.

Michelin, one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, announced a significant downward revision of its financial forecasts for 2025. This decision reverberated widely on the stock market, with investors reacting negatively, resulting in a sharp drop in Michelin’s share price. The company's shares are currently down by over 8% on the French stock market.

The revision is due to market difficulties, particularly impacting Michelin in North America. The company adjusted its segment operating profit expectations to between €2.6 billion and €3 billion, significantly below earlier estimates exceeding €3.4 billion. Forecasts for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions were also reduced, now estimated at €1.5 billion to €1.8 billion.

Among the main challenges is a nearly 10% decline in sales in North America during the third quarter. This situation highlights the challenges facing the European automotive sector amid global economic uncertainty.

 
Source: xStation5
 
