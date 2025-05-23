Read more
XTB Online Trading

Mixed retail sales data from Canada

3:34 PM 23 May 2025

Retail sales from Canada (in April) came in at 0.8% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -0.4% previously

  • Core retail sales dropped -0.7% vs -0.1% exp. and 0.5% previously
Share:
Back

Market News

26.05.2025
07:38

Three markets to watch this week (26.05.2025)

The previous week was marked by fiscal turmoil in the U.S., which sowed uncertainty about the financial stability of the world’s largest economy....

 07:25

Economic calendar: Tariff talks in focus with U.S., U.K. markets closed (26.05.2025)

Following Donald Trump’s move on Friday, trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S. will remain the key focus for markets in the coming hours.  Overnight,...

 06:46

Morning wrap (26.05.2025)

Wall Street closed Friday with moderate declines after Donald Trump threatened the EU with aggressive 50% tariffs for “negotiating in bad faith”...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits