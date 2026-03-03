Read more
6:45 AM · 3 March 2026

Morning wrap (03.03.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

  • Asian equities under heavy pressure: The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 2.8%, marking the largest two-day decline since April.

  • Sharp sell-off in South Korea: The KOSPI index dropped as much as 6.8% after markets reopened following a long weekend, despite having been one of the best-performing indices globally earlier this year.

  • Western futures signal further downside: Equity-index futures in the US and Europe declined by around 1%, pointing to a potential continuation of the correction.

  • Iran–US/Israel escalation pushes oil higher: Investors are focusing on supply risks, particularly after Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

  • Brent back above $80 per barrel: Oil prices once again moved above $80, following a “moderate” surge of more than 7% on Monday.

  • US dollar strengthens: Rising risk aversion and geopolitical tensions are supporting gains in the US currency.

  • Bonds retreat despite safe-haven status: Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, lifting rate expectations and weighing on global fixed-income markets.

  • Government debt sell-off from Sydney to Tokyo: Investors are offloading sovereign bonds amid fears that a prolonged Middle East conflict will sustain inflationary pressure.

  • Broad-based bond declines: Government bonds in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea are all posting losses this week.

  • Inflation back in focus: Markets are once again pricing in the risk that elevated energy costs could undermine the outlook for global bonds, which had previously recorded their strongest start to a year since the pandemic.

  • Trump comments on the Iran conflict: The former US president stated that the largest US strike may still be ahead, did not rule out a ground operation, and emphasized that with current military capabilities and industrial strength, the US could sustain a prolonged and ultimately victorious war.

  • TTF futures jumps: futures on European natural gas TTF surges more than 20% today after yesterday almost 50% jump driven by supply halt in Qatar. 

OIL (D1 timeframe)

Looking at the Brent crude futures chart, we can see that the EMA200 and EMA50 have formed a technical “golden cross,” which may signal a more sustained bullish impulse, as the 50-period moving average has crossed above the 200-period average from below.

Source: xStation5

4 March 2026, 6:21 PM

Daily Summary – Indices rebound as oil markets await further developments
4 March 2026, 4:24 PM

Iran: Situation overview and outlook
4 March 2026, 4:08 PM

US OPEN: Wall Street buoyed by robust data and shifting sentiment
4 March 2026, 3:20 PM

Strong Service ISM Reading as activity expanded most since 2022
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits