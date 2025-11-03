Read more
6:54 AM · 3 November 2025

Morning wrap (03.11.2025)

  • Markets in Japan remain closed for Culture Day. Major currency pairs are trading within tight ranges. Investors are focusing on tomorrow’s RBA decision and today’s PMI and ISM data.

  • OPEC maintained its planned production increase of +137,000 barrels per day (in line with expectations) but announced a pause in hikes for Q1 2026 due to winter oversupply concerns — an unexpected shift that supported prices early in the week.

  • Fed Governor Waller voiced support for another rate cut in December, citing a weaker labor market and declining inflation despite macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the U.S. government shutdown.

  • He also added that he would accept a nomination for Fed Chair.

  • Trump ruled out sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, hinted at “secret plans” for Venezuela, and said U.S. troops “could be deployed” in Nigeria.

  • He also mentioned that he meets regularly with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and does not intend to share Blackwell chips abroad.

  • Melbourne Institute inflation rose to 3.1% y/y (remaining elevated), household spending increased +0.2% m/m (weak), building permits jumped +12%, while ANZ job ads fell −2.2% (fourth consecutive decline).

  • The RBA is likely to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday.

  • The manufacturing PMI for October fell from 50.7 to 49.4, signaling renewed weakness in the production sector.

  • The private manufacturing PMI dropped from 51.2 to 50.6. Domestic demand remained stable, but exports weakened amid tariff-related uncertainty.

