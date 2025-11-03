Read more
7:38 AM · 3 November 2025

BREAKING: Swiss inflation slows again 📉

EUR/CHF
Forex
-
-
  • Switzerland October inflation: 0.1% y/y (expected: 0.3% y/y; previous: 0.2% y/y)
  • Monthly inflation: −0.3% m/m (expected: −0.1% m/m; previous: −0.2% m/m)
  • Core inflation: 0.5% y/y (expected: 0.7% y/y; previous: 0.7% y/y)

Swiss inflation fell 0.3% m/m, driven by cheaper hotels and holidays, while clothing and housing costs rose slightly. The data is unlikely to shift SNB policy, as the bank has ended easing and expects inflation to average 0.4% in Q4.

 

 

