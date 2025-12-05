Read more
6:37 AM · 5 December 2025

Morning wrap (05.12.2025)

  • The Asia-Pacific session unfolded in a calm and optimistic mood. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.80–1.10%, SG20cash is down 0.08%, AU200.cash is up 0.10%, and Japan’s JP225 is down 0.25%.

  • Today we will receive the delayed U.S. PCE report for September.

  • In October, household spending in Japan fell –3.0% y/y and –3.5% m/m, significantly below forecasts, signaling fragile demand and complicating the BOJ’s December policy debate.

  • Despite this, the BOJ is leaning toward a 25 bp hike in December. Internal discussions suggest policymakers prefer raising rates to 0.75% next month and are open to further gradual tightening.

  • The WSJ reports that Masayoshi Son is exploring a multi-billion-dollar AI industrial-parks project on U.S. federal land, tied to the new U.S.–Japan trade framework.

  • Gold held above 4,200 USD per ounce, gaining 0.42% today. Oil, on the other hand, is down 0.27% to 59.50 USD per barrel.

  • Netflix is reportedly in exclusive talks to acquire Warner Bros Discovery studio. According to reports, Netflix is negotiating a purchase at 28 USD per share with an exclusivity clause.

  • India’s central bank, the RBI, is cutting rates by 25 bp to 5.25% in a unanimous decision. Despite pressure on the Indian rupee, resilient growth and recent disinflation allowed for easing. Governor Malhotra described the current environment as a “rare golden period.”

  • Moore Threads surged 400% on debut in Shanghai as part of China’s GPU offensive. Shares of the “Chinese Nvidia” exploded after a 1.1 billion USD IPO, showcasing intense capital support for domestic GPU manufacturers amid U.S. export controls on Nvidia.

5 December 2025, 6:56 PM

Daily Summary: Wall Street ends the week with a calm gain 🗽 Cryptocurrencies slide
5 December 2025, 3:01 PM

BREAKING: US PCE inflation in line with expectations 🔎UoM prelim data slightly higher
5 December 2025, 1:32 PM

BREAKING: Lower Unemployment in Canada🍁USDCAD sharply declines📉
5 December 2025, 11:42 AM

DE40: Adequate data, Mild growth

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits