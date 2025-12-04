BREAKING: US layoffs in Challenger report lower than previously🔎

US Challenger Layoffs: 71.321k (Previous 153.074k). The USDIDX continue to slide today, but gains slightly after the Challenger report.

The November Challenger report paints a mixed picture of the U.S. labor market: moderating layoffs on the surface, but historically elevated levels beneath the headline. Despite a sharp 53% month-over-month decline, job cuts remain far above long-term norms and signal that corporate America is still bracing for economic and structural adjustments.

Job Cuts Declined in November — But Stay Historically High

November layoffs fell by 53% from October’s unusually high 153,074 cuts.

Even after the drop, November still marked the highest November total since 2022 and the 8th month this year in which layoffs exceeded year-ago levels.

Historically, layoffs in November rarely surpass 70,000 — this has happened only twice since 2008.

The decline is encouraging, but the broader trend remains elevated, reflecting lingering economic uncertainty and cyclical softening across key industries.

Year-to-Date Cuts Reach the Highest Since the Pandemic

Employers have announced 1.17 million job cuts through November — up 54% YoY .

This is the highest YTD tally since 2020 , and only the 6th time since 1993 that cuts have surpassed 1.1 million by November.

Historically comparable periods occurred during recession years: 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2020.

Although the U.S. economy has avoided recession so far, the scale of layoffs resembles early recessionary dynamics, with companies acting pre-emptively to protect margins.

Industries Leading the Layoff Wave

Several sectors are undergoing significant restructuring:

• Telecommunications: +268% YoY

15,139 cuts in November , largely from Verizon — the worst month since early 2020.

YTD total: 38,035 cuts.

• Technology Remains the Top Private-Sector Job Cutter

12,377 cuts in November ; YTD: 153,536 (+17% YoY).

Reflects continued cost discipline, redundancy elimination, and AI-driven restructuring.

• Retail: +139% YoY

Workforce reductions driven by softening consumer demand, tariff uncertainty, and shifts in shopping behavior.

• Non-profits: +409% YoY

Severely impacted by federal funding cuts and reduced charitable giving.

• Food Sector (Beef Processors): +26% YoY

Continues to adjust capacity amid changing agricultural and consumer trends.

Restructuring pressures are broad-based, impacting both cyclical industries (retail, food) and structural ones (tech, telecom, nonprofits).

Why Are Companies Cutting Jobs?

The top drivers of layoffs reveal both cyclical and structural pressures:

Restructuring: 20,217 cuts in November; YTD: 128,255 .

Closings (stores, units, departments): 17,140 in November; YTD: 178,531 .

Market/Economic Conditions: 15,755 in November; YTD: 245,086 .

Artificial Intelligence: 6,280 cuts in November. 54,694 cuts YTD attributed directly to AI automation — a trend accelerating since 2023.

DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency): 293,753 cuts YTD — the single largest reason overall. Additional 20,976 cuts from indirect funding losses (“Downstream Impact”).



A notable share of layoffs is being driven by policy-driven and technology-driven factors rather than pure economic weakness, suggesting deeper shifts in workforce composition.

Hiring Plans Hit the Lowest Level in Over a Decade

Companies announced 497,151 planned hires through November, down 35% YoY .

This is the weakest hiring outlook since 2010 .

Seasonal hiring also fell to the lowest level since tracking began in 2012, with no new November seasonal hiring announcements.

Companies are not only reducing headcount — they are slowing future hiring as well. This combination often precedes broader labor-market softening.

Source: xStation5