Read more

Morning Wrap (09.09.2025)

6:42 AM 9 September 2025

  • The Asia-Pacific session traded with mixed sentiment. Japan’s JP225 fell 0.95%, Chinese indices fluctuated between −/+0.50%, while Australia’s AU200.cash lost 0.50%

  • Gold gained 0.56% to a record $3,655/oz, and silver crossed $41 for the first time since 2011. The U.S. dollar weakened slightly (USDIDX: −0.11%).

  • In Australia, the NAB August survey showed business confidence fell to 4 (from 8), while conditions improved to 7 (from 5). Employment rose to 6, profitability to 4, and the order book turned positive for the first time in two years.

  • Trade envoy Akazawa confirmed that U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, including cars, will be reduced by September 16. However, disputes remain unresolved, and Akazawa will continue talks in Washington.

  • Seoul rejected U.S. demands similar to those made to Japan, concerning a $350bn investment commitment. Negotiations are delayed as both sides search for solutions. 

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce held talks with Canadian officials, including the Premier of Saskatchewan and the parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister. Discussions focused on trade, agriculture, and energy cooperation, signaling Beijing’s openness at both the federal and provincial level.

  • French Prime Minister François Bayrou was ousted in a confidence vote, though the outcome was expected. Market impact was limited, with the euro largely unmoved.

  • Markets are pricing aggressive Fed rate cuts, with the odds of a 50bp move in September depending on Thursday’s CPI report (currently 12%).

  • In contrast to the mainstream, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon stated that Fed policy is not “exceptionally restrictive,” pointing to strong risk appetite. He warned that trade policy has slowed investment, but overall conditions remain favorable.

Share:
Back

Market News

11.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Indices at ATH, dollar weakens 💲

U.S. stock indices are gaining to record highs. The US500 is up 0.80% to 6,590 points, the US100 is up 0.70% and surpasses the 24,000-point level,...

 18:08

Micron gains 10% on stronger outlook 🚀

Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks...

 18:04

Bitcoin jumps above $114k on weaker US dollar and optimism on Wall Street 📈

Bitcoin gains today another 0.5% rising above $114k and approaching an important zone near $115k. The US Dollar loses after the weak US jobless claims...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits