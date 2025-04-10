Read more
Morning wrap (10.04.2025)

6:54 AM 10 April 2025

  • Wall Street surged at the end of yesterday’s session after Donald Trump suspended most retaliatory tariffs for 90 days during negotiations. The Nasdaq (+12.15%), S&P 500 (+9.5%), DJIA (+7.9%), and Russell 2000 (+8.65%) all posted historic daily gains.

  • Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are following Wall Street’s rebound. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is leading the gains (+8.5%), followed by South Korea’s Kospi (+5.85%) and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (+4.5%).

  • A particularly strong rebound is seen among suppliers of American tech giant Apple (AAPL.US), including Panasonic (+13%), Sharp (+15%), and AAC Technologies (+23%).

  • Gains in China are more modest (HSCEI: +2.2%; Shanghai SE Composite: +1%), though investors are optimistic about new stimulus measures expected to be discussed by Chinese leaders today.

  • The draconian 125% tariff rate on China remains in place, though Trump stated he “can’t imagine further increases on China.”

  • China's deflation persists – consumer prices fell 0.1% year-over-year (forecast: +0.1%, previous: -0.7%), while PPI dropped to -2.5% YoY (forecast: -2.3%, previous: -2.2%).

  • On the forex market, the dollar is seeing a correction following the announcement of the "tariff grace period" (USDIDX: -0.3%). The strongest gains are in the antipodean currencies (NZDUSD: +0.9%, AUDUSD: +0.6%) and the yen (USDJPY: -0.85%). The euro and British pound are also strengthening by about 0.4%.

  • Precious metals are rebounding along with overall sentiment. Gold is up 1.15% to $3,118 per ounce, while silver gains 0.5% to $31.18 per ounce.

  • Brent and WTI crude futures are extending losses by 1.45% and 1.3%, respectively. NATGAS is also down by 1%.

  • Key cryptocurrencies are losing momentum after yesterday’s rebound. Bitcoin is down 1.3% to $82,100, while Ethereum drops 3.26% to $1,616. Contracts for Dogecoin (-3.8%), Ripple (-3.3%), Chainlink (-2.5%), and Solana (-2.8%) are also declining.

  • Today’s key macroeconomic release will be the U.S. CPI inflation data.

