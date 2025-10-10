Read more
6:59 AM · 10 October 2025

Morning wrap (10.10.2025)

Key takeaways
US500
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Futures on US indices are rising
  • The end of the war in Gaza Strait
  • UoM data in trader's focus
  • U.S. index futures are rebounding today after a seller-dominated session yesterday. That said, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 managed to claw back a good portion of their losses into yesterday’s close. PepsiCo and United Airlines rose between 3% and 4% after releasing third-quarter results. 
  • In focus today are University of Michigan readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations (16:00), along with remarks from Fed officials (Goolsbee, Musalem).
  • Asian stocks benchmark slumped 0.8%, after technology shares pulled down stock indices in Japan and China. Chinese semiconductor producer SMIC fell 7% on news that brokerages had reduced the stock's margin financing ratio to zero, citing high valuations. A barometer of Chinese tech equities from Hong Kong is poised for its worst week since early August
  • Energy commodities such as crude oil and natural gas are posting very slight declines. In metals, gold is little changed, while silver is rebounding by another 1.4%.
  • China yesterday decided to impose export restrictions on products that contain even trace amounts of Chinese materials or metals, including rare earths. As a result, reselling a product that incorporates a Chinese component will require obtaining a special license from Beijing.
  • Donald Trump said it may be that Americans “simply have to stop importing the huge volume of goods from China.” He also indicated the U.S. has prepared a proposal under which Chinese aircraft flying to the U.S. would be barred from overflying Russia. Moreover, the U.S. yesterday opened an investigation into Chinese router and Wi-Fi manufacturer TP-Link, citing national security concerns.
10 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
10 October 2025, 6:42 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
10 October 2025, 6:03 PM

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
10 October 2025, 5:51 PM

Applied Digital accelerates growth. Shares rise by nearly 20%.

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits