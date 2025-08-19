Morning Wrap (19.08.2025)

- Tuesday's trading session on Asian markets was relatively calm, mainly due to the effect of talks at the White House.
- There have been many comments regarding the conditions, possibilities, and dates for further peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, with mediation by the US and financial support from the European Union. At this point, however, it seems that further progress in the negotiations is frozen until either Russia or Ukraine abandons its main conditions for signing a ceasefire (maintaining the pre-war borders (Ukraine) and the absolute absence of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory (Russia)).
- The security guarantees discussed by the US, Ukraine, and the EU are to be presented in detail within the next 10 days. Crucially, however, the NATO secretary general emphasized that the issue of troop deployment on the ground was not discussed at all.
- Before the opening of the cash session in Europe, the main futures contracts on European and US indices are losing value. DE40 is currently down 0.15%, while US500 is losing 0.17%.
- S&P maintained the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, citing high deficits and rising debt, but not expecting a sustained deterioration.
- The macro calendar for today's session remains relatively empty. Investors' attention will turn to CPI data from Canada, corporate news, and any new geopolitical developments.
- Gold is regaining some ground today, which is a direct result of a slight rebound in the EURUSD pair. The dynamics of movements on the Forex market are currently very low, although the Japanese yen is performing relatively well, while the Australian dollar is seeing greater losses.
- Major energy commodities are losing value. Natural gas is down 1.14% and continues to decline following new weather forecasts that indicate lower demand for the commodity due to cooler temperatures.
- The crypto market is also dominated by declines this morning. BTC is down 1.2%, while Ethereum is down 2.4%.
