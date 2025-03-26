Read more
XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (26.03.2025)

6:39 AM 26 March 2025

  • The Asia-Pacific market extends investor uncertainty from yesterday's U.S. session. On the main indices, we observe slight declines or sluggish gains. Indices from China are losing between 0.15-0.30%. The Japanese JP225 index is down 0.15%, the Singaporean SG20cash is up 0.43%, and the Australian AU200.cash is up 0.15%.

  • U.S. futures are slightly down after a weaker close on Wall Street yesterday. Investors remain cautious, awaiting the announcement of tariffs by the U.S. next week.

  • The weakest currency today is the Japanese yen, which is losing between 0.4-0.6% against other G10 currencies after a dovish speech by Bank of Japan Governor Ueda.

  • In today’s statements, Ueda took a generally dovish stance, noting that the recent “very high” inflation in Japan was mainly caused by temporary factors such as rising import costs and food prices, which are likely to subside and therefore are not a reason to tighten monetary policy.

  • Ueda emphasized that interest rate hikes could occur if forecasts of rising food costs lead to further price pressure.

  • Australia's CPI indicator for February came in at 2.4% y/y, below expectations (2.5% y/y) and lower than the previous month, and comfortably within the Reserve Bank of Australia's inflation target range of 2-3%.

  • Despite the lower CPI reading, a rate cut by the RBA at next week's meeting is unlikely, given their earlier hawkish stance and the fact that this is not a quarterly inflation report, which the RBA pays more attention to.

  • Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said that the U.S. economy is entering a new phase, warning that rising long-term inflation expectations could become a serious issue.

  • He reiterated that interest rates should be lower in the next 12–18 months but noted that uncertainty could delay rate cuts, making a "wait and see" approach appropriate for now.

  • In China, advisors at the Boao Forum urged the government to increase support for domestic demand, especially service consumption, highlighting confidence and income as key driving factors.

  • Morgan Stanley raised its recommendations for Chinese stocks, including the MSCI China and Hang Seng indices, pointing to improved corporate discipline and increasing shareholder returns.

  • U.S. President Trump sent mixed signals in an interview regarding the tariffs announced for April 2. On one hand, Trump suggested limited exemptions for countries and products, and on the other hand, potentially milder rates than reciprocal tariffs.

  • Goldman Sachs warned that markets may be too calm about the tariffs and could be surprised if the measures turn out to be harsher than expected.

Share:
Back

Market News

27.03.2025
18:58

Daily summary: U.S. Markets decline in response to Trump’s auto tariff announcement and economic data

U.S. indices decline in today’s session in response to Trump’s announcement of tariffs on cars and auto parts, as well as significant economic...

 17:14

Philip Morris Starts US Market Expansion with new IQOS Launch in Texas

Philip Morris (PM.US) officially launched its IQOS heated tobacco device in Austin, Texas on Thursday, priced at $60 with tobacco sticks at $8 per pack....

 16:16

GameStop tumbles 15%, erasing yesterday rebound amid Wedbush comments 📉

GameStop (GME.US) shares are down nearly 15% today, erasing yesterday’s rebound, which was largely driven by news that the company plans to include...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits