Read more

Morning wrap (27.08.2025)

6:44 AM 27 August 2025

  • Tech stocks in Asia advanced after yesterday positive session on Wall Street ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, as investors awaited the company’s outlook on chip demand to gauge if the global rally since April can continue. Nvidia will report earnings after the US market close; the stock is near to the ATH

  • AI remained in focus, with China’s Cambricon surging up to 8.2% to a record high on strong profits. Nikon shares jumped 21% after reports that EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban maker) may raise its stake.

  • US and European equity futures also moving slightly higher ahead of Nvidia’s report, however broader sentiments during the Asian session (ex-tech) were weaker; Chinese indices are sliding the most today

  • Dollar index gained 0.2%, reversing Tuesday’s drop linked to Trump’s move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Gold slips almost 0.5%, Treasuries held steady after earlier declines in long-term bonds across the US, France, and the UK.

  • Australian CPI came in much hotter than expected, rising 2.8% in July vs exp. 2.3% and 1.9% previously. Construction work done rose 3% quarterly vs 1% exp. and 0% previously. Despite 'inflationary' data, AUD gains only slightly vs the US dollar

  • Oil prices stayed flat as Washington imposed new tariffs on India; US API Crude Oil Stock Change came in at: -0.974M (Forecast -1.7M, Previous -2.4M)

  • China’s industrial profit data showed a slower pace of decline in July, suggesting that measures against overcapacity may be easing pressures.

  • Trump imposed a 50% tariff on select Indian goods, the harshest in Asia, in retaliation for India’s purchases of Russian oil—marking a sharp turn in US–India relations.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

28.08.2025
15:21

🥈Silver rallies nearly 1%

Silver is testing levels around $39 per ounce today, reaching its highest price since July 25. The precious metal’s price has gained more than 1%...

 13:51

BREAKING: Nvidia in talks with US to sell Blackwell in China 🗽Shares react

According to Fox News report, Nvidia is now in talks with the US to sell Blackwell AI chip to China. The source of that information is the NVIDIA's...

 13:39

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher than expected US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2):...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits