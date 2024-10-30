Morning Wrap (30.10.2024)

- Asian markets traded mostly lower amid caution over upcoming economic data and election uncertainty. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 0.5% as an outlier, while China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell slightly. The ASX 200 declined 0.6% after inflation data.
- Australian Q3 inflation showed mixed signals - headline CPI fell to 2.8% (lowest since 2021), but core inflation remained sticky at 3.5%. Markets pushed back rate cut expectations, with major banks now forecasting the first cut in February 2025.
- France's Q3 GDP beat expectations at +0.4% QoQ and +1.3% YoY (vs forecasts of +0.3% and +1.2%), boosted by Olympics-related activity despite underlying economic weaknesses, while September consumer spending met estimates at +0.1% MoM (previous revised to +0.4%)
- Wall Street futures gained after strong Alphabet earnings, with the company reporting 35% cloud growth and improved YouTube ad revenue. Meta and Microsoft report later today, followed by Apple and Amazon tomorrow.
- Dollar held near 3-month highs ahead of key U.S. economic data this week. The Australian dollar fell to a 3-month low after the inflation report. Japanese yen steadied around 153.25 per dollar as markets expect BOJ to maintain rates tomorrow.
- Bitcoin approached record highs, trading at $72,456 amid increased election speculation. Gold hit a fresh all-time high of $2,782.78 per ounce as safe-haven demand persists.
- Oil prices stabilized with Brent at $71.22 and WTI at $67.73, as markets weigh potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire against expected U.S. inventory declines.
- Gold extends the gains and is at the record high of 2785.55 USD per ounce, while silver hovers around highs, currently at $34.25. EURUSD remains flat and currently trades at 1.0819.
- Hong Kong reported record mainland Chinese property purchases in Q1-Q3 2024, with 8,133 homes worth HK$90.6 billion bought following policy relaxation.
- Key events ahead: Meta and Microsoft earnings, European GDP data, UK budget announcement, BOJ policy meeting tomorrow, and U.S. ADP employment report today.
- EU confirmed tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese EVs, prompting criticism from Beijing, which called for further negotiations to avoid escalating trade friction.
- Volkswagen and unions meet today over controversial plant closure plans and job cuts amid weak demand and high costs, with potential labor action looming.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".