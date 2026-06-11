  
6:55 AM · 11 June 2026

Morning Wrap: Risk appetite is back despite new exchange of US-Iran strikes (11.06.2026)

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated for a second consecutive day — both sides exchanged strikes despite an existing ceasefire. Markets are showing signs of recovery, however, after the U.S. military declared the operation "completed."

Futures are recouping a portion of yesterday's losses: Nasdaq (US100: +0.9%), Russell 2000 (US2000: +0.7%), S&P 500 (US500: +0.55%), Dow Jones (US30: +0.4%). European EU50 also up 0.2%.

 

🌎 U.S.–Iran war

  • The U.S. targeted Iranian military infrastructure; Iran responded with attacks on U.S. assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

  • Reports of tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz raised energy market concerns — shipping traffic through the waterway is reportedly continuing

🛢️ Commodities

  • Brent and WTI (OIL, OIL.WTI) are down 0.8% and 0.9% respectively (Brent at $94/bbl), pulling back after an initial surge before midnight

  • Gold halted its sell-off at $4,080/oz following a drop of as much as 4.6% in the prior session — the largest single-day decline since March

  • Silver recovers 0.8% to $63.80/oz

📈🌏 Equities — Asian Session

  • Nikkei 225 futures rebounding sharply (JP225: +1.9%), followed by Australia (AU200.cash: +0.8%) and Singapore (SG20.cash: +0.8%)

  • South Korea's KOSPI — initially pressured by hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI, geopolitical tensions, and an AI stock sell-off — is now trading flat as sentiment stabilises

  • Chinese Hang Seng remains in the red (CHN.cash: -0.6%), as technology-heavy markets face concerns over elevated valuations and aggressive earnings expectations

🪙 FX

  • The U.S. dollar is weakening against most currencies (USDIDX: -0.1) despite the military escalation — a sign that safe-haven demand for the dollar may be exhausting

  • Risk currencies lead gains: Australian dollar (AUDUSD: +0.2%), New Zealand dollar (NZDUSD: +0.15%)

  • Japanese yen remains the weakest G10 currency (USDJPY flat, CHFJPY: +0.2%); EURUSD up 0.12% to 1.155

₿ Crypto

  • Bitcoin +2.2% to $62,650; Ethereum +2.5% to $1,650 — broad gains confirming a recovery in risk appetite

10 June 2026, 6:23 PM

Daily Summary: Stocks and gold on their knees as US will continue strikes on Iran (10.06.2026)
10 June 2026, 4:41 PM

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10 June 2026, 3:51 PM

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10 June 2026, 3:30 PM

The conflict in Iran does not have to end
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