Morning wrap: Tech sector sell-off (06.02.2026)

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

Amazon showed very strong revenues and further growth in the AWS segment in yesterday's results

, but its share price fell by as much as about 10% in after-hours trading.

Investors were concerned by announcements of huge investments in artificial intelligence, which could reach around $200 billion in 2026 and weigh on cash flows