Nasdaq climbs on software rebound 📈 Is the Wall Street rally far from over?

Wall Street is rebounding today on optimism around Axios reports about the finalization of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, as well as strong macro data. The data helped ease inflation concerns, with month-on-month PCE coming in slightly below forecasts at 0.4% versus 0.5% expected, while also pointing to solid underlying conditions in the broader economy.

Microsoft is gaining after reports about the launch of new AI models, while the software sector is outperforming semiconductors, where names such as Intel and Nvidia are under pressure. Companies such as ServiceNow, Oracle, and NetApp are among today’s gainers.

On the other hand, Axios reports have already been repeatedly denied by Tehran in the past. This time appears similar. Shortly after the Axios publication, i24NEWS sources indicated that negotiations conducted by Iran’s Araghchi and U.S. envoy Witkoff ultimately failed to receive approval from Iran’s leadership. Iran’s spiritual leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, reportedly did not agree to proceed with the deal.

Markets, however, did not reverse their gains after these reports. The rally continued, supported by declining concerns over a potential rise in oil prices and inflation.

The Nasdaq 100 futures contract moved back above 30,000 points around one hour after the U.S. cash session opened and quickly erased the initial losses from the first part of the session. Key support is now around 29,700–29,900 points, while the main resistance zone remains near 30,400 points, around all-time highs.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5