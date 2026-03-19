NATGAS with little reaction to EIA data 🔍 Warm weather in the US

Source: xStation5
Warm weather in key U.S. states is contributing to lower volatility in gas contracts despite broader gains across energy markets driven by the Middle East conflict. The U.S. remains a net energy exporter and, compared to Europe—which is significantly more dependent on the Middle East - has a more resilient domestic energy sector.
Source: NOAA
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