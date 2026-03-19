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4:24 PM · 19 March 2026

NATGAS with little reaction to EIA data 🔍 Warm weather in the US

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U.S. natural gas storage change (in billion cubic feet, bcf): +35 bcf vs +39 bcf expected and -38 bcf previously. The Henry Hub (NATGAS) contract showed a muted reaction to the lower-than-expected data.

Source: xStation5

Warm weather in key U.S. states is contributing to lower volatility in gas contracts despite broader gains across energy markets driven by the Middle East conflict. The U.S. remains a net energy exporter and, compared to Europe—which is significantly more dependent on the Middle East - has a more resilient domestic energy sector.

Source: NOAA

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