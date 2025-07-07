Read more

⏫Natural Gas Rebounds Nearly 2%

5:55 PM 7 July 2025

Following initial declines, natural gas prices are showing a distinct rebound amid expectations of higher temperatures in the coming weeks.

Natural gas had been under pressure since June 20, due to lower-than-initially-expected demand from gas-fired power plants. Consequently, inventory builds in recent weeks have been larger than typical. However, temperatures remain elevated, and the latest forecasts indicate that July and August are set to be very warm. Recent data from last week showed that inventories increased slightly more than anticipated but less than the five-year average. If this trend persists in the coming weeks, inventories will approach the five-year average. Seasonally, gas typically bottoms out around the turn of June and July.


Temperatures in most states are forecast to be higher than normal. Source: NOAA


Gas inventories have recently risen slightly less than expected. Inventory growth should be limited in the coming weeks. This is a crucial seasonal period for gas market gains. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP


Seasonally, gas should currently be in an upward trend. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB


Gas prices are rebounding today, despite opening with a downward gap. Gas is approaching the 200-session moving average. If it succeeds in breaching this level, it will mark another false breakout, similar to those observed in April and May. In those two previous instances, following the breach of the 200-session moving average, initial gains amounted to approximately 17-18%. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

09.07.2025
19:17

Daily summary: Big Techs lead Wall Street recovery, Europe rallies, FX muted (09.07.2025)

Wall Street returns to gains as investor concerns over an overly aggressive U.S. trade policy fade and uncertainty over the final deadline for negotiations...

 19:02

BREAKING: EURUSD slightly gains after FOMC minutes release

FOMC minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting. The market sees today Fed minutes as quite dovish, as some Fed members signalled rate cuts possible...

 16:54

BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on the Truth Social📌USDIDX reacts

According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1. Will Impose 20% Tariff On Philippines  Will...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits