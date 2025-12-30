Natural gas surges 4% amid US cold weather adn strong demand 📈What's next?

U.S. natural gas futures (NATGAS) are climbing 4% today, led by a sharp rally in the front-month January contract, which surged into expiration while later-dated contracts also climbed. The key bullish driver is a near-term colder weather outlook for the North and West, with forecasts pointing to a stronger cold push from December 31 into early January, supporting expectations for higher heating demand.
Another major tailwind remains exceptionally strong LNG demand, as U.S. export flows to global markets are running at record or near-record levels, helping absorb domestic supply.
These supportive factors are partly offset by solid U.S. production, which continues to provide a meaningful supply cushion, limiting how far prices can run.
The latest EIA storage report added fuel to the rally: for the week ending December 19, U.S. inventories posted a 166 Bcf withdrawal, bringing total storage down to 3,413 Bcf.
That drawdown pushed U.S. inventories slightly below the five-year average for the first time since April, signaling that the market is moving from comfortable supply conditions toward a tighter balance.
Storage is now estimated at 24 Bcf below the 2020–2024 seasonal norm, after being 32 Bcf above average just one week earlier — a notable swing that traders quickly priced in.
The withdrawal was close to expectations, coming in just under the Wall Street Journal analyst consensus of 169 Bcf, reinforcing confidence that cold-driven demand is beginning to show up.
However, the rebound may be tested in the beginning of January, as Climate Prediction Center according to NOAA data signals warmer temperatures across the United States since 6 to 12 January 2026.
Source: NOAA, CPC
Natural gas futures climbs almost 4% today, rising to the highest level since 17 December. If the price will fall from todays level, test of $3.80 may be immitend. On the other side, if the price will continue to rise above EMA50 (orange line), fundamentals may support the trend even in January - especially if 6 - 12 January NOAA weather forecasts will change.
Source: xStation5
