Netflix and Disney with viewership records during Holiday sports events 📺

Netflix (NFLX.US) and Disney (DIS.US) can boast strong viewership results for major games during the holiday season in the U.S. market. On average, each NBA game broadcast on December 25th attracted about 5.25 million viewers, with the highest viewership for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, which peaked at 8.32 million fans. This set a viewership record for the past five years.

For Disney, this is very good news, considering the company's exposure to this market through ESPN channels. Thanks to NBA broadcasting rights, Disney saw a 4% increase in viewership this year, and holiday season statistics indicate an 84% increase in sports interest on the platform compared to the previous year.

Netflix also achieved success with its sports segment. The average viewership for two NFL games during Christmas was nearly 25 million, with the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game peaking at 27 million viewers, setting a record in NFL streaming history.

Both companies are expanding their exposure to the sports market, changing the traditional formula of streaming platforms typically associated with film, series, and documentary productions. Given this year's successes in the sports arena (including the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and NFL games), we can expect these companies to further increase their exposure to this entertainment segment.