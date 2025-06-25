New home sales in the US much lower than expected 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for May:
- actual 623K; forecast 694K; previous 722K;
- actual -13.7% MoM; previous 9.6% MoM;
New data continues to highlight a clear problem with sales in the United States. There has been a significant increase in housing supply recently, but a lack of new buyers. While the dollar and stock indices are not reacting strongly to the data, lower timeframes show a slight weakening of the currency and declines in futures contracts.