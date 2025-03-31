Read more
XTB Online Trading

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Struggles After IPO

4:54 PM 31 March 2025

Nvidia-backed AI cloud provider CoreWeave saw its stock fall nearly 8% to $36.90 on Monday, its second day of trading, signaling cooling investor sentiment toward AI infrastructure investments. The company's Nasdaq debut, which had been closely watched as a barometer for tech IPOs, fell significantly short of initial expectations.

IPO Underwhelms Despite NVIDIA Support

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

CoreWeave's initial public offering raised $1.5 billion through the sale of 37.5 million shares at $40 each, considerably less than its original target of 49 million shares at $47-55, which could have generated up to $2.7 billion. The company's valuation was scaled back from $32 billion to $23 billion, reflecting what CEO Michael Intrator described as "broader market headwinds."

Notably, key partner NVIDIA invested $250 million to support the IPO, with half the funds raised coming from just three buyers. Analyst Gil Luria of DA Davidson commented that "NVIDIA having to save the IPO last minute supports our view that CoreWeave looks like a special purpose vehicle for NVDA—an off balance sheet arrangement to amplify $350 million investment into a $10 billion customer."

Growth Mixed With Significant Challenges

Despite reporting extraordinary revenue growth of 737% to $1.9 billion in 2023, CoreWeave posted a substantial net loss of $863 million. The company's business model, which involves borrowing to purchase NVIDIA GPUs and renting them to AI companies, faces multiple challenges:

  • Heavy reliance on Microsoft, which accounted for 62% of revenue last year

  • $8 billion in debt to build data centers, with servicing costs estimated at $1 billion this year

  • Dependency on specific NVIDIA chip models that could be disrupted by newer versions

  • Limited competitive moat in an increasingly crowded AI infrastructure market

CoreWeave's lukewarm reception may signal broader investor concerns about AI investments. Recent rumors that Microsoft canceled data center leases have further dampened sentiment, though CoreWeave denies any contract cancellations.

 

NVIDIA (D1 Interval)

The price is holding support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, a zone that has previously triggered reversals. The RSI is approaching a level that has also led to reversals multiple times, while the MACD, following a bearish crossover, may signal further downside. Source: xStation

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

02.04.2025
08:47

VIX rises slightly as markets uncertainty persists ahead of the Liberation Day

The futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gain 1.1%  today, rising above 21 as uncertainty around today Donald Trump tariffs anonucmenet (so-called...

 07:36

Economic calendar: financial markets freeze in anticipation of US tariff announcement 📄📌

Today we will learn the long-awaited list of tariff rates set by the Trump administration at 20:00 GMT. Earlier, the first labor market report for March,...

 06:40

Morning wrap (02.04.2025)

Indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are seeing a mixed session, after U.S. stocks yesterday ended up trimming gains at the close of the cash session....
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits