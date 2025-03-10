NY Fed: the probability of personal debt default is at its highest level since April 2020 🔔📌

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data released its February 2025 Survey of Consumer Expectations. It shows that short-term inflation expectations inched higher, while medium- and longer-term expectations remained stable at 3%. The survey also points to rising pessimism about future finances, tougher credit access, and a jump in expected spending.

** The SCE is a monthly, internet-based survey of approximately 1,300 household heads. This rotating panel structure allows the New York Fed to track changes in individual expectations and behavior over time.

Highlights: