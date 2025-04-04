Read more
XTB Online Trading

OIL.WTI down over 6% 🚨

12:31 PM 4 April 2025

The sell-off continues after China's swift response to tariffs announced on Wednesday 📌

Wall Street sentiment remains extremely negative after China announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the United States. CFDs on US indices are already seeing a several percent sell-off, with the US500 down 2.80%, the US100 down 3.10% and the US2000 a record 4.30%. Oil is falling even more on fears of a global slowdown in trade.

China's swift retaliatory response has heightened fears of a US recession and a global trade war. On Wednesday, Trump announced a wide range of tariffs for all trading partners, raising the average level of US tariffs to over 20% - the highest level in over 100 years. During the president's speech, the main argument was the introduction of retaliatory tariffs, which would restore the balance in trade. However, the level of the rates and the way they were determined were highly questioned in later comments by experts. Today's reaction from China, which came just two days later, however, eliminates the chance of no further escalation and rightly raises investors' concerns about the escalation of the conflict. It is possible that other US partners may follow China's example. For example, the European Union is already planning retaliatory tariffs if bilateral talks do not go as expected.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Currently, the market is pricing in a 50% chance of the first interest rate cut in May and almost 5 full cuts in the whole of 2025. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

The declines are not bypassing European markets either. Currently, contracts based on the German DAX and the Polish WIG20 are losing almost 4.5%. Source: xStaiion

OIL

WTI and BRENT oil prices are seeing monstrous declines due to China's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs of 34% on the US.

WTI oil prices are dropping to their lowest levels since August 2021. Source: xStation

As such, today's price reductions for the raw material are reaching their largest magnitude since 2022. Source: XTB

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Equities and commodities drown in red, while USD and crypto rebound (04.04.2025)

The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...

 17:43

Three markets to watch next week (04.04.2025)

The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...

 16:52

Nike Shares Jump as Vietnam Signals Potential Zero Tariffs

Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits