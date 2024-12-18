OIL.WTI gains slightly after US EIA inventories change report

Futures on WTI Crude Oil gains slightly as US EIA report showed lower than expected oil inventories decline (and a little higher, than anticipated gasoline inventories change; unexpected sharp drop in distillate inventories).
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -0.934M (Forecast -1.7M, Previous -1.425M)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Gasoline Inventories: 2.348M (Forecast 2M, Previous 5.086M)
- Distillate Inventories: -3.18M (Forecast 1.1M, Previous 3.235M)
- Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 0.108M (Previous -1.298M)
Source: xStation5