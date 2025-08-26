Read more

OIL.WTI loses 2% 📉 Trump signals the price below $60 per barell

6:29 PM 26 August 2025

Today Donald Trump commented that the oil prices will fall below $60 per barell  'at some time', however the oil market is under the selling pressure since the end of the Israel - Iran war. Prices slide even as Russian refineries and terminals were burned after Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure targets. The reason of that is relatively high oil supply, favouring the 'selling trade'.

  • President Trump threatened “very heavy” sanctions on Russia if no Ukraine deal is reached, sparking fears of weaker global energy demand.

  • Trump pressed Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate directly, saying “it takes two to tango.”

  • The US is preparing to impose steep tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

  • Duties on Indian imports were first set at 25%, then raised to 50%, effective since the Aug. 27.

  • Indian exporters are bracing for disruptions as Washington and New Delhi continue talks.

  • New sanctions and tariffs could slow economic growth and curb energy demand, adding pressure on oil prices.

Oil is under pressure from Trump’s Russia sanctions threat and looming US-India trade tariffs.

OIL.WTI (H1)

On the chart we can see that on the hourly interval, the OIL.WTI tests $63 zone falling from $65 seen yesterday.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

28.08.2025
15:21

🥈Silver rallies nearly 1%

Silver is testing levels around $39 per ounce today, reaching its highest price since July 25. The precious metal’s price has gained more than 1%...

 13:51

BREAKING: Nvidia in talks with US to sell Blackwell in China 🗽Shares react

According to Fox News report, Nvidia is now in talks with the US to sell Blackwell AI chip to China. The source of that information is the NVIDIA's...

 13:39

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher than expected US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2):...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits