Read more
5:52 PM · 8 October 2025

Palladium gains over 6%!📈🚨

Key takeaways
PALLADIUM
Commodities
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Global monetary easing and record levels of debt are driving growth in the precious metals market, which is experiencing dynamics unseen for decades.
  • The increasing demand for palladium and platinum mainly comes from the Indian and Chinese markets, where investors and jewelry consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional assets.
  • The sentiment encompasses the entire segment of precious metals, and current movements are an attempt to balance the historically wide spread between gold and other metals, with the relatively shallow palladium market exacerbating price fluctuations. 

The precious metals market is currently experiencing dynamic growth, the scale of which has not been seen for decades. The source of this movement is the increasingly widespread monetary easing in the global economy, while maintaining record-high levels of public and private debt.
As a result, investors, concerned about the long-term value of fiat currencies, are once again turning their attention to tangible assets, with precious metals becoming the natural beneficiaries of this trend.
For palladium and platinum, an additional factor supporting growth is the increasing demand from the jewelry sector and retail investors, particularly in Asian markets. In India and China, where interest in investment metals has strong cultural and economic justification, we are observing a clear revival in purchasing. Local investors, with limited access to alternative forms of capital protection, are increasingly turning to metals that have previously remained in the shadow of gold.
It is worth noting that the observed growth is not solely a phenomenon specific to one metal. The sentiment encompasses the entire precious metals market, and current movements can be interpreted as an attempt to balance the historically wide spread between gold and the rest of the lineup, including silver, platinum, and palladium.
Additionally, the palladium market is characterized by relatively low liquidity compared to other metals, which increases its susceptibility to short-term fluctuations and amplifies the price response to demand growth—both fundamental and speculative.
As a result, even moderate capital flows can lead to significant price movements, which we are currently observing in the market.


PALLADIUM (D1)

Source: Xstation5

The palladium chart in recent months shows a clear confirmation of the upward trend. The price has broken through key EMA averages from below three times: first EMA200, then EMA100, and finally EMA50, each time resulting in an acceleration of growth dynamics and strengthening of demand sentiment. The ultimate confirmation of market strength was the breakout above the resistance zone ending at the level of the last peak, 1326 USD per ounce. This opened the way for further appreciation. Currently, maintaining quotations above 1326 USD will be crucial for sustaining the trend and confirming the dominance of the buying side.

10 October 2025, 4:18 PM

US100 down 1.10% ✂️
10 October 2025, 3:34 PM

Crude Oil Drops on Ceasefire in Gaza Strip
10 October 2025, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌
10 October 2025, 10:06 AM

⏫🔝Silver is up 4%

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits