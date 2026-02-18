Read more
Palo Alto earnings: Is security cheap now?

Palo Alto, the California-based cybersecurity giant, released its results after Tuesday’s session close. Expectations were high, and the numbers came in even better; despite that, the stock is down more than 6% in after-hours trading.

  • The company reported EPS of $1.03 versus the expected $0.94, representing roughly 20% year-over-year growth.
  • Revenue increased to $2.6 billion versus expectations of $2.58 billion, a year-over-year increase of a little over ten percent.

During the earnings call, the company noted it is seeing success with its “platformization” initiative, integrating its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions into a unified platform, as well as rapidly adapting to clients that are heavily engaged in implementing AI solutions.
In addition, the company recently announced the official and full closing of its most important acquisition, Israel-based CyberArk. The deal is intended to help expand its offering, including a unique identity protection and verification system.

So why the drop? The company had to lower its FY2026 EPS growth guidance from $3.8–$3.9 to $3.65–$3.7. This is below the stated consensus of $3.87. In return, expected revenue was raised noticeably, from about $10.5 billion to $11.3 billion. The company indicates it is growing and developing; however, the adoption, development, and deployment of its newest solutions have proven more expensive than expected. As a result, shareholders should be prepared for a slight decline in profitability despite revenue growth.

Analysts at top investment firms do not appear to be losing optimism. Morgan Stanley and BTIG still see meaningful upside potential in the company.

PANW.US (D1)

 

At the peak of the correction, the price fell more than 30% from the highs. The 78.6% Fibonacci level provided short-term support; however, after the market opens on 18.02.2026, the price will likely retest the $150 level. Defending that level will be key to resuming the uptrend. A bearish factor is the crossover of the 100 and 200 EMAs; however, if the price can be pushed quickly back toward the 50% Fibonacci area, another upward move may be possible, similar to what happened in late 2022.
Source: xStation5

