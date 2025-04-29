Read more
XTB Online Trading

PayPal maintains 2025 guidance despite strong Q1 2025 results 📊

5:53 PM 29 April 2025

PayPal (PYPL.US) reported solid results for Q1 2025. A strong start to the year in terms of performance has pushed the company’s stock up more than 2% in today’s session. Nevertheless, the management decided not to update its full-year 2025 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding tariffs and the impact of current government policies on consumer strength. This suggests that if the tariff issue is resolved in a way favorable to the company, PayPal's full-year results could exceed current expectations.

PayPal breaks above $65 today, marking a breakout from the consolidation range seen before “Liberation Day,” thus fully recovering the losses triggered by the retaliatory tariff news. Source: xStation

The company reported revenue of $7.79 billion, representing a +1.2% year-over-year increase. On the sales side, this was a slight disappointment compared to expectations of $7.85 billion.

Despite that, PayPal delivered a higher adjusted operating income, rising to $1.62 billion (+16% y/y), beating market expectations of $1.5 billion. The company also reported its highest net income since Q4 2023, at $1.29 billion, which translated into adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 (versus consensus expectations of $1.16).

The number of active users also increased to 436 million, marking a 2.1% year-over-year rise.

Strong Q1 2025 results did not lead the company to revise its full-year 2025 guidance. PayPal continues to expect adjusted EPS in the range of $4.95–$5.10, free cash flow of $6–7 billion, and capital expenditures of approximately $1 billion. All of these figures remain in line with consensus forecasts.
 

FINANCIAL RESULTS 1Q25 

  • Adjusted EPS $1.33 vs. $1.08 y/y, estimate $1.16
  • Total payment volume $417.21 billion, +3.3% y/y, estimate $419.23 billion
    • Venmo total payment volume $75.94 billion, +9.6% y/y, estimate $75.54 billion
  • Transaction margin dollars $3.72 billion, +7.4% y/y, estimate $3.62 billion
  • Active customer accounts 436 million, +2.1% y/y, estimate 434.02 million
  • Net revenue $7.79 billion, +1.2% y/y, estimate $7.85 billion
    • Transaction revenue $7.02 billion, -0.3% y/y, estimate $7.15 billion
    • US net revenue $4.46 billion vs. $4.47 billion y/y, estimate $4.5 billion
    • International net revenue $3.33 billion, +3% y/y, estimate $3.37 billion
  • Adjusted operating income $1.62 billion, +16% y/y, estimate $1.5 billion
  • Adjusted operating margin 20.7% vs. 18.2% y/y, estimate 19.8%
  • Adjusted free cash flow $1.38 billion, -26% y/y
Share:
Back

Market News

01.05.2025
21:47

Amazon's down 4% in the after-hours on lucklustre guidance 📉

Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...

 19:46

Daily summary: Tech sparks optimism, dolar rebounds, gold in the red (01.05.2025)

Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...

 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits