PayPal maintains 2025 guidance despite strong Q1 2025 results 📊

PayPal (PYPL.US) reported solid results for Q1 2025. A strong start to the year in terms of performance has pushed the company’s stock up more than 2% in today’s session. Nevertheless, the management decided not to update its full-year 2025 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding tariffs and the impact of current government policies on consumer strength. This suggests that if the tariff issue is resolved in a way favorable to the company, PayPal's full-year results could exceed current expectations.

PayPal breaks above $65 today, marking a breakout from the consolidation range seen before “Liberation Day,” thus fully recovering the losses triggered by the retaliatory tariff news. Source: xStation

The company reported revenue of $7.79 billion, representing a +1.2% year-over-year increase. On the sales side, this was a slight disappointment compared to expectations of $7.85 billion. Despite that, PayPal delivered a higher adjusted operating income, rising to $1.62 billion (+16% y/y), beating market expectations of $1.5 billion. The company also reported its highest net income since Q4 2023, at $1.29 billion, which translated into adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 (versus consensus expectations of $1.16). Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The number of active users also increased to 436 million, marking a 2.1% year-over-year rise.

Strong Q1 2025 results did not lead the company to revise its full-year 2025 guidance. PayPal continues to expect adjusted EPS in the range of $4.95–$5.10, free cash flow of $6–7 billion, and capital expenditures of approximately $1 billion. All of these figures remain in line with consensus forecasts.



FINANCIAL RESULTS 1Q25