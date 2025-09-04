Read more

Platinum loses 3.5% as stronger US dollar triggers sell-off

3:23 PM 4 September 2025

Precious metals lose the momentum today, with gold prices falling more than 0.5% and silver down -1.8%. As we can see, the platinum is much more volatile, falling more than 3% today, amid 'mixed' US macro data, signalling rising prices across the economy, despite weakening US labour market.

Platinum (H1 interval)

Platinum prices are recording sharp declines today, falling by nearly 50 USD per ounce compared to early September levels.

 

Source: xStation5

