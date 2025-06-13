Platinum plunges 6% as investors focus on gold amid geopolitical tensions 📉

Platinum loses more than 6% today as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pressure risky assets, supporting 'safe-haven' commodities like gold more than any other precious metal. Gold rises today more than 1.2% proving its defensive/hedging role in investors portfolios, while platinum plunges on profit-taking, signalling that recent, unprecedented price growth trend was supported mainly by leveraged, 'trend-tracking' trade, today pressured by risk aversion. However, the major trend on platinum market remain positive.
Source: xStation5