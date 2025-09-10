Read more

Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, Is There a Market Reaction?

8:15 AM 10 September 2025

Around 2 AM, Polish airspace was violated by Russian combat drones, commonly known as "Shahed." Several to a dozen drones entered Polish territory. Most of them were shot down, but a few fell and exploded, causing damage. Currently, there are no confirmed casualties or injuries.

The market is reacting with a slight weakening of the Polish zloty, with USDPLN and EURPLN pairs adding about 0.4%. The WIG20 index also notes a slight decline of 0.6% at the opening.

 

Key Information:

  • The Polish Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept the aerial threat.

  • So far, the crossing of the border by 10 combat drones has been confirmed.

  • A single-family house in the village of Wyryki, near Lublin, was hit. No injuries reported.

  • Members of the Territorial Defense Force (WOT) received notifications to raise their readiness level. WOT garrisons in border provinces and Mazovia have 6 hours to report to their units.

  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an extraordinary government meeting to address the crisis.

  • The drones crossed into Poland from the Ukrainian border. The drones were part of a large aerial attack on Ukraine last night.

 

Currently, the nature of the attack does not indicate an organized assault as part of a larger aggression. However, it is worth noting that this Friday marks the beginning of the "Zapad 2025" exercises, during which 30,000 Belarusian and Russian soldiers will practice occupying the Suwalki Gap. This coincides with the anniversary of the Russian invasion on September 17, 1939, which is very significant for Russian decision-makers.

