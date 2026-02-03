Read more
Polish stocks lead gains in Europe 📈W20 surges 2%

Improving sentiment on U.S. equities and a stabilisation in the U.S. dollar index’s gains are supporting interest in the Polish stock market. This is clearly visible today in WIG-Banks, which is up more than 2.5% — the benchmark’s rise suggests that foreign inflows into the Polish market have accelerated again.

The WIG20 futures contract (W20) is the best-performing benchmark in Europe today, climbing to above 3,440 points and gaining 2% on the day. A key resistance zone remains the psychologically important 3,500 level. The index is up almost 44% YoY.

Riding the rebound in silver and copper prices, KGHM (KGH.PL) shares have risen by more than 20% from the local low and are trading around 15% below their all-time high. The RSI has cooled from 80 to 57, leaving the stock with room for further rebound.

