Potential Gerresheimer acquisition boosts KKR shares 📈

6:25 PM 12 March 2025

According to Bloomberg, KKR (KKR.US) and Warburg Pincus (a private equity fund) are planning to acquire the German company Gerresheimer. The German manufacturer of pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging has seen an increase of nearly 13% since the beginning of the year, bringing its market capitalization to approximately €2.74 billion. As a result of the reports, KKR is up more than 3% today.

The official confirmation by Gerresheimer in February regarding interest from private equity funds in a potential acquisition drove the stock price up by over 18% from its roughly two-year lows. The company's declines in 2024 have contributed to increased private equity activity, particularly considering the diversification of Gerresheimer's two main business lines. The cosmetics segment focuses on plastic packaging and glass perfume bottles, while the pharmaceuticals segment is centered on more complex products such as infusion devices and inhalers.

The potential acquisition of the company by the KKR and Warburg Pincus conglomerate remains speculative, as neither company has officially confirmed the deal. However, it is worth noting that the movement in Gerresheimer's stock is supported by takeover speculation, meaning that an official announcement from KKR or Warburg Pincus could trigger another price move.

Gerresheimer's stock has rebounded more than 18% from this year's lows. Source: xStation


 
