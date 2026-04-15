Quantum computing stocks surge as Nvidia launches open-source quantum AI models 📈

Quantum computing stocks are staging a powerful comeback, drawing renewed investor attention across global markets. The latest rally is not just speculative it is being driven by tangible technological progress and improving macro sentiment. In particular, Nvidia’s breakthrough in combining AI with quantum systems has reshaped expectations around how quickly the sector could become commercially viable. As a result, capital is flowing back into one of the most forward-looking areas of the tech market. In

Quantum stocks surge sharply

Major U.S. quantum companies posted double-digit gains : IonQ (IONQ.US) D-Wave (QBTS.US) Rigetti (RGTI.US) Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US)

: The momentum continued in premarket trading: QBTS +8% , IONQ +4.6% , QUBT +3.7% , RGTI +5%

The rally coincided with World Quantum Day, amplifying visibility and investor interest in the sector.

Nvidia’s breakthrough: key catalyst

The main trigger was Nvidia’s release of a new open-source AI system designed for quantum computing .

. The NVIDIA Ising model family focuses on solving two core industry bottlenecks: Error correction System calibration

focuses on solving two core industry bottlenecks: Key performance improvements: Up to 2.5x faster error decoding Up to 3x higher accuracy

Jensen Huang emphasized that AI could become the “operating system” of quantum machines , enabling scalable and reliable systems.

, enabling scalable and reliable systems. The solution includes: Ising Calibration – reduces calibration time from days to hours Ising Decoding – optimized for either speed or accuracy

The technology is already being adopted by major players, including: Atom Computing, IonQ, IQM, Fermilab Cornell University, Sandia Labs, University of Chicago



Global ripple effect and market context

The news first boosted Asian quantum stocks , with: South Korea’s Axgate and ICTK hitting +30% limits China’s QuantumCTek and GuoChuang Software +8%+ Japan’s Fixstars also gaining around +8%

, with: The rally was reinforced by improving global risk sentiment , linked to renewed optimism around U.S.-Iran talks .

, linked to renewed optimism around . The combination of macro tailwinds + technological breakthrough created a strong catalyst for capital inflows.

Why investors are paying attention

The quantum computing market is projected to grow from ~$1.7B today to over $11B by 2030 .

. Quantum systems could solve complex problems exponentially faster than classical computers , with implications for: Cryptography Data security Advanced simulations

, with implications for: This raises both opportunities and risks, particularly around the future of encryption and sensitive data.

The current rally reflects a shift from pure hype toward technology-backed optimism. Nvidia’s move suggests quantum computing may reach practical applications sooner than expected. However, the sector remains high-risk and early-stage, meaning volatility is likely to stay elevated despite the strong momentum.

QBTS.US (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5