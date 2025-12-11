Read more
5:38 PM · 11 December 2025

Rivian is developing its own AI chip for autonomous driving 💡

Rivian
Stocks
RIVN.US, Rivian Automotive Inc - class A
-
-

Rivian (RIVN.US) officially announced at its inaugural AI & Autonomy Day on 11 December 2025 the development of an in-house AI processor called the Rivian Autonomy Processor (RAP1) specifically designed for autonomous vehicle control. The 5-nanometre chip achieves 1,600 INT8 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and processes 5 billion pixels per second, enabling advanced processing of data from cameras, radars and LiDAR sensors. The solution represents Rivian's shift towards full vertical integration, similar to Tesla, which is also developing its own AI chips instead of relying on NVIDIA technology.

Along with the new chip, Rivian unveiled the Autonomy+ package, available from 2026 for a one-time fee of $2,500 or $49.99 per month. The service will enable hands-free driving on more than 3.5 million miles of roads in the US and Canada, and ultimately aims to offer "eyes-off" technology and Level 4 autonomous driving (Level 4). In addition, Rivian will integrate LiDAR sensors into future R2 models to improve obstacle detection and environment mapping. The whole system would be supported by an internally developed Large Driving Model (LDM) — a training model similar to large language models, using data from extensive driving datasets.

The company's shares are losing nearly 4% today.

 

Source: xStation

12 December 2025, 5:42 PM

Rivian Automotive: Rising star or a meteorite?
12 December 2025, 2:40 PM

US OPEN: Valuations under pressure amid deregulation spree
12 December 2025, 10:53 AM

DE40: DAX gains 0.5%📈Lufthansa surges almost 5% amid Kepler recommendation
12 December 2025, 7:59 AM

Broadcom shares drop 5% despite robust earnings and AI demand 🗽

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits