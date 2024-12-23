Rumble shares gain 44% after Tether investment 🚀

Shares of Rumble (RUM.US), a direct competitor of YouTube, are gaining nearly 44% before the start of today's session after Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, decided to purchase $775 million worth of the company's shares. The average purchase price is $7.5 per share.

The investment between Tether and Rumble marks a partnership dedicated to promoting decentralization and protecting freedom of expression.

Source: xStation