Salesforce announces partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic🚨

Salesforce announced on October 14 two strategic extensions of collaboration – with OpenAI and Anthropic – aimed at deepening the integration of AI solutions within the Agentforce 360 ecosystem.

The collaboration with OpenAI involves connecting the Agentforce 360 platform with ChatGPT, enabling users to search sales data, analyze customer conversations, and create visualizations in Tableau using simple text queries. Additionally, the companies will offer tools for building AI agents and prompts using the latest OpenAI models, including GPT-5, as well as a new sales feature in ChatGPT for Salesforce customers, providing full control over data and customer relationships.

Simultaneously, Salesforce announced an extension of collaboration with Anthropic, focusing on delivering AI solutions for regulated and data-sensitive sectors. The Claude model will become the foundation for the Agentforce 360 platform, with initial implementations targeting the financial sector. Both companies also plan deeper integration of Claude with Slack, allowing users access to AI tools directly within team collaboration applications.

Salesforce has been performing very well in recent years, consistently increasing its scale of operations and revenues year over year. The company is executing a thoughtful development strategy in the area of artificial intelligence, which is already starting to yield tangible results in the form of increased productivity and improved margins. AI could become a kind of operational leverage for Salesforce, allowing it to scale both costs and profits.

Despite dynamic growth, the company's valuation remains relatively conservative by technology industry standards:

P/E ratio is around 36

Price to sales is 5

Price to book value is 3

Despite this optimistic backdrop, Salesforce shares lost about 15% of their value in 2025. Moreover, even today's announcement of extended collaboration with OpenAI failed to reverse the negative trend. The company's stock continues to decline during the session, losing over 1% today. Not long ago, similar announcements of any collaboration with OpenAI could trigger double-digit increases in technology companies' valuations. Have investors stopped believing in the "magic" of artificial intelligence, or is Salesforce's fundamental situation weaker than a superficial analysis suggests? This is a question that will likely be answered in the upcoming quarterly results.

CRM.US (D1)

Source: xStation5

The technical situation on the chart looks dramatic for buyers. The company remains in a downward trend that has persisted for almost a year and has been repeatedly confirmed by price bouncing off the trend line with periodic supply gaps. Moreover, in April this year, we observed the so-called "Death Cross," which is the crossing of the EMA50 and EMA200 averages, followed quickly by the "Bearish Crossover," which is the crossing of EMA200 by EMA100 (from above). The price is inexorably approaching the support level at 229 more frequently, and soon it will intersect with the trend line. Buyers must hurry to reverse the trend if they want to prevent a correction to the level of 194 dollars — the minimum from 2 years ago.